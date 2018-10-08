FIFA 19 Reigns Over the French Charts - News

As always at this time of the year, the FIFA craze takes over France. No surprise then to see EA's football game taking the sales podium all for itself in week 39, as SELL reports today. Forza Horizon 4 at rank five shows that Xbox exclusives can still shine in a country dominated by Japanese systems.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Dragon Ball FighterZ enters the Switch chart, just behind FIFA 19, which is remarkable given that the game has been available for other platforms since January. Sadly, Valkyria Chronicles 4 is nowhere to be seen on its release week...

PS4

FIFA 19 Marvel's Spider-Man Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Xbox One

FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 – Ultimate Edition Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Nintendo Switch

FIFA 19 Dragon Ball FighterZ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps Captain Toad Treasure Tracker

Playstation Vita

Muv Luv Punch Line Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony

PC

FIFA 19 The Sims 4 World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth

