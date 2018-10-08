Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is in Japan Visiting Studios and Publishers - News

posted 10 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed on Twitter that he is in Japan this week visiting studios and publishers. He will discuss game development and get feedback on the progress made with creators.

Spending this week in Japan visiting studios and publishers, will be great to talk about games in development and get feedback on how we keep making progress with creators here. @Xbox_JP — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 8, 2018

We will likely find out in the next few years if this effort will pay off or not.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

