Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is in Japan Visiting Studios and Publishers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,208 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed on Twitter that he is in Japan this week visiting studios and publishers. He will discuss game development and get feedback on the progress made with creators.
Spending this week in Japan visiting studios and publishers, will be great to talk about games in development and get feedback on how we keep making progress with creators here. @Xbox_JP— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 8, 2018
We will likely find out in the next few years if this effort will pay off or not.
it's never a good thing when this happens.
Honestly the X1 sold 231 consoles in the region last week as recorded on here, if Phil managed to get the sales to increase 10 fold... it would bring the console up to Vita levels... of still being dead in that region. Pointless endeavour.
I think he is there mostly to improve relations with developers and bring more Japanese games westward for the Xbox.
Id love for MS to fund a new Lost Odyssey please!
While the current Xbox One has little presence in Japan. It is good that Phil is talking to Japanese developers regarding third-party support for the West. Also this is mostly an aside, traditional stationary consoles do not seem to be selling in large amounts in Japan. Sony has managed to defy this (though not to a great extent) excellent all around software support which helps propel the PS4 in Japan, even though the Japanese are not really going for stationary systems. Nintendo has a portable system with software compelling for Japanese audiences. MS so far has neither a portable system nor does their stationary system come with software geared towards Japanese audiences not available on PS4 or Switch. I think that is where their weakness lies, but I wonder if something like the recently announced XCloud could change that. The Japanese are rapidly adopting mobile gaming and they have excellent internet connection. If MS manages secure some third-party Japanese deals alongside XCloud that could, at the very least, provide them with a pathway to grow in the region.
So... the next Tomb Raider to be timed exclusive again? Or maybe they'll go for Hitman this time.
Hitman is not even owned by Square anymore lol
It's a shame his efforts aren't really doing anything to sway Japanese gamers... maybe he should accept the loss and focus his efforts in making his biggest markets even bigger? Seems like there's more to gain to be honest...
He might not be winning over many Japanese gamers, but his efforts have increased Japanese 3rd party support, which helps Xbox in the west since there are western fans of Japanese games. Also, since he is building up a repoire with JP devs and pubs this gen, it should be much easier to get them to release on the next Xbox right from the start of the gen. Xbox One would definitely have sold better in Japan than it has if it had received good JP support right from the start of the gen.
Rapport*
He may not be only interested in Japanese gamers, but also western gamers who like Japanese games. I don't think it's a waste of time to strengthen the platform.
All i imagine when Phil Spencer goes to Japan is Homer Simpson up that electricity pole trying to grab that beer.
Imo, Xbox as a brand should just abandon this pointless endeavor with Japan. They can never and will never do well in that country as long as Sony and Nintendo are there. They're bringing in Japanese games to the Xbox, but the sales are pennies compared to what they sell on the PS4 and Switch. Focus more towards your western market, and give up on Japan.
A little too late for that...
They shouldn't try to snake developers away from PC, Sony or Nintendo. It's bad PR and they're lucky the NinjaTheory buy didn't blow up in their face and then there is the prospect of a flourishing studio being mishandled or percieved to be or even a loved studio that goes stagnant under them... it'll bite them in the ass. Loved what they done with e3 this year but I hope to god they have the sense to grow their own publishers, help out a wounded studio or turn a mobile developer and bring them inyo the console space or are just looking to make friends who'll port to Xbox. Fans are way, way to protective of JRPG's for this to turn out any less than catastrophic if they try to snake the talent and lock them down and like I said, they really need to look to the future, be conservative with their bets and having a developer who is publishing fantastic games now tied to xbox only and then release a bad game on the next box... oh boy. Might as well start at the seed and add some water and time. ...also, why? Your userbase does not like japanese games. It's not only been shown in the numbers but also the user scores on aggregate sites as opposed to critics and other systems. Show me an xbox user who likes JRPG's and I'll show you ten others who'll laugh at him and give him a wedgie.
Microsoft is that boy in horror movies that can't accept "no" for an answer. Japan is the girl that tried Microsoft...but moved on.
Yeah the sudden cancellation of Scalebound by one of the most respected game directors will surely encourage Japanese developers to work with them.
Well, nobody can say that Microsoft isn't trying with Japan or Japanese 3rd parties.
Déjà vu? Feels like I've read this headline many times already. He can try of course, but it's not going to be easy to convince developers to release on his platform, if the platform is basically non-existent in their home market.
The last time he went, a bunch of JP games like Nier and Valkyria Chronicles 4 were announced for Xbox shortly afterward. Hopefully he can win over some more devs this time. I'm hoping for Yakuza, Senran Kagura, and Persona on Xbox this time. Would be nice if he managed to convince Square to put the KH Collection on XB1 as well, but even if he does it won't come until after KH3 releases which sucks.
both Nier and Valkyria Chronicles 4 were coming to xbox eventually he has little to do about them
I love Japanese games. Its interesting to see the big titles and JRPGs (Ni No Kuni 2, Death Stranding, Dragon Quest 11, Persona 5, Yakuza, Shenmue 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Granblue Fantasy, Ni-Oh, Tales of Berseria, Bloodborne, Anime-Games like Digimon, Disgaea, God Eater 3 ect) not appearing on Xbox. Phil Spencer has only a very small chance, I think. Why ? The reasons are clear: The Xbox has extremly bad sales figures in Japan and japanese xbox-games are selling much less than on PS4 (Examples: Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy 15, Naruto UNS4). I find Japanese games very important for my gaming-life! But I'm honest - the xbox does not come into my house anymore, my interest is gone. These are my thoughts on this topic.
Even if xbox had all those games + more of their own i would prob still stick with my ps +nintendo+pc formula as that costs me enough and has plenty of games allready.
I don't think your thoughts on Xbox are all that required tbh. We know whatever they do doesn't concern you, let alone the outcome.
Thank you, HAL-9000
@chazore None of that please.
Monster Hunter and FF XV sold 1 Million Copies in Xbox. Thats good for the developer. and make the console worthy of the games
- +1
@Think-man None of what?, lack of proper and decent input?.
He constantly spams the same list of games and pushes for PS4 advertisements whenever these sort of articles crop up, not to mention within the forum itself. Simply listing games over and over while talking little for the actual subject does not count as decent input.
Phil is visiting Japan and publishers there to talk with them about Xbox, not about how bad Xbox sales are in Japan and how they compare to PS4, that is not at all what this article is about.
What is your problem with my own opinion? The true question is, why does Phil Spencer always have to convince other japanese developers for the Xbox One? I have named the reasons. Are they wrong? No. The Xbox360 was good for me and yes, it was my first and last MS console, currently. The x360 got great jrpgs and a better japanese games-lineup than the xbox one in my opinion. This is the reason, why i have no interest. @Chazore
- -1
Nothing is wrong with writing one's own opinion, but writing out a spam wall of game titles over and over and over again stops becoming an opinion and more of a "living ad" (which is an existing concept btw).
Phil has to because both sides haven't been in talks with one another during this generation, certainly not as much as the other big 2 have been within the past 8 years. Phil knows this and as such he has set out to personally go to visit and discuss deals with them. Personally going out to meet them,m, rather than shooting them an office style email shows actual promise and a willingness to do business.
if you have no interest, then you wouldn't be posting in an Xbox article to do with an Xbox business move.
Go home Phil and stop annoying this people If they want their games on xbox they will find you It's not like you live on mars
