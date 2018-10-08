CD Projekt RED Partners With Digital Scapes Studios on Cyberpunk 2077 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 736 Views
CD Projekt RED announced it has partnered with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes. The partnership will focus on the development of Cyberpunk 2077.
"Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement," saiod CD Projekt RED SVP of Business Development Michał Nowakowski. "The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot of talent, experience and technical knowledge, and I’m very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game."
Digital Scapes Studio Head Marcin Chady added, "We are both excited and honoured to work with CD PROJEKT RED. Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet."
Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Could just be some outsourced asset production to help fill out the massive city. Who knows?
Wonder how long we have to wait till it releases. Hopefully not another 2-3 year wait, because then it'd going to reach beyond "meh" territory for me.
I'm expecting somewhere in the Holiday 2019-Spring 2020 window personally.
Likely going to lose me by then. I'm expecting 2019 at latest. 2020 is pushing it for me, because we've been waiting years for this to happen and we know full well they've had the money for it for some time.
You wouldn't eat a steak 2 or 3 minutes before it's perfectly cooked. Bad analogy but it's 3am and I forgot to eat my post workout meal. I vould devour a steak right now. My point is, forget about it and let it cook. You wouldn't throw out throw out a booty call because she's 2 or 3 minutes late. ... I'm also horny.
That'd work if it was freshly cooked food, but not for food cooked over the course of 6-8 years and then served a year after it was finished cooking.
I'd rather eat a Steak that was cooked in a timely manner.
Also, lay off the booze =P
I wish it was third person
The way it's been designed, it fits more with 1st person than it does with third.
Its like fallout so both views should be an option
They don't have to be if it's a dev decision, which in this case it was.
Which is why i said i wish...
The clipping or forced camera issues would be a nightmare and I can't imagine how difficult it would be yo implement a foreground fade put system for a dense, dynamic city like this. There'd all ways be issues. I hated third person too until I seen the demo and realized just how tight that city is packed together, I'd rather first person now.
I've looked at their website: https://www.digitalscapes.ca "Founded by industry veterans hailing from BioWare, Radical Entertainment and Relic, Digital Scapes is an ambitious video game development studio specialising in AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing. Our team members worked on blockbuster game series like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000, Dying Light, Prototype, and more. Currently, in co-operation with CD PROJEKT RED, we're working on Cyberpunk 2077 — a narrative-driven, open world role-playing game set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future, Night City." Maybe they'll help CD Projekt Red with the multiplayer side of the game?
Curious what this might do for a maybe earlier than expected release date.
