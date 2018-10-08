CD Projekt RED Partners With Digital Scapes Studios on Cyberpunk 2077 - News

CD Projekt RED announced it has partnered with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes. The partnership will focus on the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement," saiod CD Projekt RED SVP of Business Development Michał Nowakowski. "The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot of talent, experience and technical knowledge, and I’m very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game."





Digital Scapes Studio Head Marcin Chady added, "We are both excited and honoured to work with CD PROJEKT RED. Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet."

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

