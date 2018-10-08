Developer Wavedash Games Lays off Majority of Staff

/ 115 Views

Developer Wavedash Games released its first game Icons: Combat Arena on Steam Early Access in July. However, it appears the game had a slow start and now the developer has laid off the majority of its employees.

Read the comlete message from Wavedash Games below:

Wavedash will look very different next week. Effective today, we are unfortunately laying off the majority of the development team.

When we started Wavedash three years ago, our mission was to create the game that we most wanted to play, and to share it with the world. Along the way, as the mission grew, we had the great fortune to be joined by some of the most talented, passionate builders in the game industry. Sadly, we have fallen short of our goals – but we feel immensely fortunate to have had the chance to bring Icons into existence, together.

Having learned this day was approaching, the team has been hard at work on a “Definitive” version of Icons that will continue to live on, fully playable, for the community. We’ll post about what that looks like next week. The most important thing to know for now is: you will still get to play Ezzie.

To the Icons community: thank you. You held us to a very high standard, and that standard was our defining difference in building Icons. Thank you for the private tests in tournament back rooms, the thousand-person stress tests, and every time you pushed us to be better, both as developers and as players. We still see vast opportunity in the Platform Fighter genre; we’re hopeful that, with you, the vision can live on.

To the entire team Wavedash team who worked on Icons: Thank you. We are so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with you. We’re committed to doing everything we can to help as you look to new endeavors.

We will have more detail about Icons’ future development next week. For today, we’re saying goodbye and thank you to a group of highly talented developers, and friends.