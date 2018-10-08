Listen to Inon Zur Score of the Fallout 76 Main Theme - News

Bethesda Softworks announced Inon Zur has scored the main theme for Fallout 76.

Listen to it below:

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

