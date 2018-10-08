Sci-Fi Thriller Observation Announced for PS4, PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer No Code have announce a contemporary sci-fi thriller, Observation, for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will launch in spring 2019.

Players take control of SAM, an onboard AI aboard an Earth-orbiting space station. Players will assist Dr. Emma Fisher after the station is damaged and the rest of the crew vanishes.

