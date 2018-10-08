Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Forza Horizon 4 Debut in 2nd and 3rd on UK Charts - News

FIFA 19 has remained at the top of the UK as sales dropped 64 percent, according to GfK/Ukie for the week ending October 6. The drop is slightly less than FIFA 18, which dropped 69 percent in its second week.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey debuted in second, with sales down 26 percent compared to last year's Assassin’s Creed Origins. Forza Horizon 4 debuted in third with sales up just one percent compared to 2016's Forza Horizon 3. Sales were just 4,500 units behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Marvel's Spider-Man drops to fourth place as sales dropped 37 percent. Super Mario Party debuted in fifth with sales up 70 percent compared to Wii U's Mario Party 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Super Mario Party Shadow of the Tomb Raider Tekken 7 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Project CARS 2 Grand Theft Auto V

