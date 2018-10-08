Resident Evil 2 PS4 Pro Gameplay Video Features Claire - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 268 Views
DualShockers has released a new video for the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 2, that features 10 minutes of Claire gameplay. The gameplay was captured on a PlayStation 4 Pro.
View it below:
Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
oh how i need you RE2 and I beg for them to follow with a RE3 remake
Day 1 for my PS4. Maybe the best Resident Evil-Game with RE4 for me :)
Yea played this when I was like 15. Got the very last level and ran out of ammo for all weapons and got stuck on a licker that kept killing me. Can't wait to go through this again and actually beat it.
- +1
Do you love nemesis as well? that was my favorite when I was a kid. So scary I couldn't play and had to just watch my cousin do it :(
- 0
This looks like it will be amazing. I just want it now. RE2 has always been my favourite with 4 following behind it.
3 Comments