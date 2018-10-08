Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Release Date Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 18. It includes the base and all previously released DLC.

View a trailer below:





"Prepare for your next mission in the world of SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET with a NEW expansion or begin fresh with the base game + all DLC in the complete edition! Your story begins Jan 18th, 2019."

