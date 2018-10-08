Epic Psychological Horror S.O.N Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

RedG has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming epic psychological horror game, S.O.N.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In February 1996 Dylan Shuss, a desperate father went alone to South Of Nowhere in search of his missing daughter Tammy. The following footage was found three months later…

S.O.N is an epic psychological survival horror game set in modern day. You play as Robert Alderson in search of his missing son Jay who went missing deep in the Pennsylvania forest, better known as South Of Nowhere. In a world where fear takes control over everyone and your past is never erased. What fears and demons will you face to get back your loved ones?

S.O.N will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 on December 11.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

