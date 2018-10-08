Fallout 76 Hand-On Preview Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 237 Views
Microsoft has released two hands-on and interview videos for Fallout 76. The interview features Pete Hines, VP of Marketing and PR at Bethesda Softworks.
View them below:
Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
fallout seems to be sinking in quality. that nuke explosion at the end of gameplay footage just released looks worse than the awesome explosion in fallout 3 when you wreck megaton :'(
Except that it's not the final build of the game and this is done on a world size far, far bigger than any of the games they've made so far. People will always have something to complain about.
This build would not be released to the public eye if it was not close to the final products quality. Those physics are not going to improve so much in a month that it will go from looking like last gen to the current one.
Everything seems to be within my expectations. Looking forward to having my hands on it myself.
