Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Out Now on NS, Guacamelee! 2 Out in December for NS

posted 3 hours ago

DrinkBox Studios announced it has released Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $14.99 USD / $14.99 CAD / £11.99 / €13.99, and Guacamelee! 2 will launch in December for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition:

Carlos Calaca has kidnapped El Presidente’s Daughter, and he plans to sacrifice her in order to merge the World of the Living with the World of the Dead.

Juan Aguacate, an agave farmer who stumbles upon a Legendary Luchador mask, must find the strength and courage to become the Hero he’s always dreamed of being and put a stop to this.

Guacamelee! is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer set in a magical world inspired by traditional Mexican culture and folklore. The game features melee combat, parallel dimensions and same-screen co-op. The original Guacamelee! received wide critical acclaim and was a finalist for both IndieCade and the Independent Games Festival’s Excellence in Visual Art award.

Key Features:

Non-Stop Fighting Action. An extensive move list, advanced combo engine, and anti-gravity grabs.

Multi-dimensional Platforming. Instantly swap between the Worlds of Living and Dead to traverse impossible terrain.

Combat moves double as movement, uniting platforming and fighting in a way never seen before.

Diverse, detailed world containing lively towns, dark forests, flowery canals and fiery volcanoes.

Drop-in / drop-out four-player local co-operative play, featuring independent dimension swapping.

Multiple boss characters (each with unique back stories), wide range of foes, and elite-class enemies.

Spectacular player abilities: The Rooster Uppercut, Frog Slam, and “Intenso” turbo-combat mode.

Chickens. Lots and lots of chickens.

Here is an overview of Guacamelee! 2:

Brawling has never been more beautiful! The long-awaited sequel to the smash hit action-platformer is here: Guacamelee! 2 brings luchador Juan Aguacate out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure, where he must face his greatest challenge yet – one that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of the Mexiverse! Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn a deep repertoire of bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off the skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us! Key Features: An epic adventure spanning time and space, featuring drop-in 4-player local co-op for you and your best amigos!

A brand new upgrade system: discover “trainers” around the world, defeat their challenges, and develop your skill sets for movement, combat, and more!

A vibrant, colorful adventure that takes you from the Mangrove Swamp to Hell itself, featuring twice as many enemy types as the first game and a roster of eccentric new bosses!

An absolutely fuego electro-Mexican soundtrack, and more gorgeous visuals than ever thanks to a fancy new rendering engine!

Definitely no secret society of chickens that teaches you ancient chicken abilities previously lost to the ages!

