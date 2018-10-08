Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Announced for Switch - News

Developer Blue Wizard Digital announced puzzle game, Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become horror icon Jason Voorhees and stalk campers across 150-plus levels in the most gruesome puzzle game ever! Solve murderlicious puzzles to rank-up and unlock new weapons and special attacks. Help Jason terrorize victims from the campgrounds of Crystal Lake to the high-rises of Manhattan, from supermax prisons to space stations… and beyond!

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is developed by the twisted minds behind the darkly hilarious indie hit Slayaway Camp.

Key Features:

12 gut-wrenching themed “episodes” for over 150 puzzle levels!

See Jason like never before: Supermax Jason, Frozen Jason, Apocalypse Jason, and more!!!!

Traps! Cops! SWAT teams! Land mines! Rotary telephones! Cats!

Choose ‘R’ mode for dozens of bloody Kill Scenes, or ‘PG’ for an almost family-friendly puzzle experience.

Constant feel-good encouragement from your mom’s severed head.

‘Daily Death’ mode for a new special reward puzzle each day.

Murder Marathon’ mode to sharpen your camper-killing skills.

Level up and unlock tons of horrifying new murder weapons and special animations.

Trade in your rusty and unwanted weapons for shiny new elite ones!

