Call of Juarez: Gunslinger protagonist Sends Video Message to Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan

A new video of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger features protagonist Silas Greaves with a message to Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang.

"The old west is full of legends," said Greaves in the video. "And you, Arthur Morgan, will soon be one of the greatest, I’m sure. Because legends, you know, they never die. They change and come back stronger than ever."

View it below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

