Microsoft's Project xCloud Showcased, Beta in 2019
Microsoft revealed a cloud streaming service called xCloud back at E3 2018. Today, the company has finally showed it off a little. A short video re-introduces the service and talks about how Microsoft aims to bring current and future Xbox games to mobile phones.
Microsoft intends to use its Azure regions and 5G to bring the service to anyone, anywhere.
The video shows actual streaming footage, and it looks pretty impressive:
I understand the want to have games be played anywhere and everywhere. I know Sony has done this with remote play. As technology and bandwidths continue to improve this will even be better. But there is something that playing a video game on a cell phone will never have on a big screen or VR and that's immersion. That I give Nintendo credit for having a docking station.
I feel the same, but indies are great in portable form and depending of the options they give, this could be a really good service.
1 Comments