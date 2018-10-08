Microsoft's Project xCloud Showcased, Beta in 2019 - News

Microsoft revealed a cloud streaming service called xCloud back at E3 2018. Today, the company has finally showed it off a little. A short video re-introduces the service and talks about how Microsoft aims to bring current and future Xbox games to mobile phones.

Microsoft intends to use its Azure regions and 5G to bring the service to anyone, anywhere.

The video shows actual streaming footage, and it looks pretty impressive:

