New Nintendo Releases This Week - Luigi's Mansion, Child of Light - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Switch and 3DS. 20 games in total will release this week.





Here is the full list of games:

Bombing Busters - NS

Disgaea 1 Complete - NS

Goosebumps: The Game - NS

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered - NS

Shift Happens - NS

Battle Group 2 - NS

Boom Ball: Boost Edition - NS

Chasm - NS

Child of Light: Ultimate Edition - NS

Dungeon Village - NS

Feral Fury - NS

Game Dev Story - NS

Hot Springs Story - NS

Iris School of Wizadry -Vinculum Hearts- - NS

Joggernauts - NS

Madorica Real Estate- NS

The Swindle - NS

Tricky Towers - NS

Luigi's Mansion - 3DS

The World Ends with You: Final Remix - NS

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles