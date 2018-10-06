New PlayStation Releases This Week - Call Of Duty: Black Ops IIII - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Call Of Duty: Black Ops IIII, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Disgaea 1 Complete, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Evasion, PS VR — Digital

The Exorcist: Legion VR, Episodes 4 & 5, PS VR — Digital

Home Sweet Home, PS VR — Digital

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, PS4 — Digital

My Memory of Us, PS4 — Digital

Space Hulk Tactics, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo: The Card Warriors, PS4 — Digital

WWE 2K19, PS4 — Digital

