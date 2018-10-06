Skybound Games to Finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season - News

Skybound Games announced at New York Comic-Con that it has formed a deal with Telltale Games to finish the development of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series – The Final Season. More details will be released "soon."

Weâ€™re SO happy to announce that weâ€™ve reached a deal with @telltalegames that will allow Skybound to continue #TheWalkingDead: The Final Season! Letâ€™s wrap up Clemâ€™s story right! More details to come soon. pic.twitter.com/ShyREw65iq — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) October 7, 2018

If you missed the news Telltale Games laid off the majority of its staff last month and this past week laid off even more employees.

