Monster Hunter Film is in Production With Director of Resident Evil - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced not long ago that a live action Hollywood film based on the Mega Man IP was in the works. The publisher has now revealed that a film based on the Monster Hunter IP is in production.

The director of the Resident Evil film series Paul W. S. Anderson will write and director the Monster Hunter film. Constantin Films will produce the movie and Toho will distribute it in Japan.

Monster Hunter: World has shipped over 10 million units worldwide as of August 20, while the entire series of games has sold over 50 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles