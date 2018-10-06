Control Developer Diary Features 'Directors Old & New' - News

Remedy Entertainment has released the third developer diary video for the upcoming game, Control, which features "Directors Old & New."

Here is an overview of the developer diary:

Control Dev Diary 5 talks about the old and new director of the FBC (Federal Bureau of Control) and how these characters differentiate from each other. Remedy's games have always been set in locations rich in character, and Control is no exception. Courtney Hope is Jesse Faden the new Director of the FBC and James McCaffrey, who plays Zachariah Trench, is the former one. You might recognize James McCaffrey as the voice of Max Payne, and now he's back for Control!

Control will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

