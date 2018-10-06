Resident Evil 2 Gameplay Video Features Claire - News

Capcom has released a new video for the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 2, that features 30 minutes of Claire gameplay. The gameplay was captured on a PlayStation 4.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

