Sea of Thieves Festival of the Damned Adds Makeup to the Game - News

/ 208 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Rare at New York Comic-Con discussed upcoming updates for Sea of Thieves.

It was revealed that the next Bilgerat Adventure for the game is called Festival of the Damned and will be adding makeup to the game.

Just revealed at our panel at New York Comic Con: Ramsey, the protagonist of upcoming #SeaOfThieves novel Athena's Fortune becomes our notorious Pirate Lord. Want to read his story? Pre-order the book on our Store! The author will even sign it for you: https://t.co/mudkb0o7wD pic.twitter.com/nvb5tpNONx — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) October 4, 2018

Also announced is the expansion of the lore with novels and comic books. Rare mentioned the upcoming novel Sea of Thieves: Athena’s Fortune, which launches on October 23.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles