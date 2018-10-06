SoulCalibur VI Trailer Introduces Community Built Character - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for SoulCalibur VI that introduces the community built character, Wizard Lizard.

View it below:

"The community has spoken! BEHOLD the #SOULCALIBUR fan made Wizard Lizard in action! Our epic community creation shows off his moves, weapons, and gear chosen with your votes around the world."

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles