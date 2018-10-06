Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Sells an Estimated 171,602 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The sports game from publisher Konami and developer PES Productions - Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 - sold 171,602 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 1.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 158,619 units sold (92%), compared to 12,983 units sold on the Xbox One (8%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 73,080 units sold (43%), compared to 70,224 units sold in Europe (41%) and 13,385 units sold in the US (8%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 13,728 units in the UK, 9,415 units in Germany, and 14,111 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

PES 2015 - 337,628 Units PES 2018 - 239,496 Units PES 2017 - 230,488 Units PES 2014 - 203,132 Units PES 2016 - 185,628 Units PES 2019 - 171,602 Units

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 released for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC in North America on August 28 and worldwide on August 30.

