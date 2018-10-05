Dreams Video Showcases Campaign Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 234 Views
Game Informer has released a new gameplay video of Dreams that showcases the campaign for the game.
View it below:
Dreams is in development for the PlayStation 4.
When was this game announced again? Feels like we've been hearing about it for an eternity.. Definitely looks interesting though. You wouldn't think the footage here is of the same game, shown in the original announcement trailer.
