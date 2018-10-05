PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Owners Will Get Early Access to Red Dead Online - News

Rockstar Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced PlayStation 4 owners who purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 will be able to play Red Dead Online 30 days before owners of the Xbox One version of the game.

Here are details on what PlayStation 4 owners will get early access to:

Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit – available day one in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode and at the launch of Red Dead Online

A slick but rugged look, the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit is perfect for exploring the forests of Ambarino.

Featuring a wool-lined, long coat with custom, hand-tooled leather accents, a leather vest with ornate pattern details, stand wing-tip collar with black neckerchief, and custom ornate buckle with matching boot tips, the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit pays homage to the “boss” of the Northern States, its real-world inspiration.

Red Chestnut Arabian Horse – available at the launch of Red Dead Online

Known for its speed and handling, the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse is in a class above most horses you would find in the wild, with performance a step up from the first tier of available horses.

Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle – available at the launch of Red Dead Online

In addition to its stylish look, the Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle provides a number of benefits when equipped including core Health and Stamina boosts, which increase speed and acceleration for the horse. This saddle is an enhanced version of the basic saddle that comes stock for players when starting Red Dead Online.

High Roller Double-Action Revolver – available at the launch of Red Dead Online

Looks could kill: The High Roller Double-Action Revolver features a polished steel body with unique period-inspired, beautifully detailed engraving work. The deadly, quick draw revolver comes complete with unique playing card and skull elements carved into the grip. Its superior, quick rate of fire over all other revolvers makes it a great choice for mounted combat.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

