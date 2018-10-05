Kingdom Hearts –The Story So Far– Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 577 Views
Square Enix has announced Kingdom Hearts –The Story So Far– for the PlayStation 4. The collection will will launch on October 30 for $39.99.
It is a chance for people who haven't played a Kingdom Hearts game before to play all of them before Kingdom Hearts III launches.
The collection includes the following games:
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX:
- KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories
- KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE:
- KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD
- KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
- KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.
Nomura's keikaku continues.
Why don't they just bundle this with KH3 and make it complete? They have the full bundle digitally already. Odd move.
Depending on how big KH3 is, they might not be able to fit it. Unless they did a 2 or 3 disc release.
They never specified this bundle but im assuming KH1.5, 2.5 and 2.8 are all on separate disc (probably just printing the same disc they've always had), so adding another disc wouldn't hurt. But I understand they're trying to milk this a bit more as they're releasing this end of this month. I'm sure when KH3 comes out or close to come out they'll release a full set.
