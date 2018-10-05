Kingdom Hearts –The Story So Far– Announced for PS4 - News

Square Enix has announced Kingdom Hearts –The Story So Far– for the PlayStation 4. The collection will will launch on October 30 for $39.99.

It is a chance for people who haven't played a Kingdom Hearts game before to play all of them before Kingdom Hearts III launches.

The collection includes the following games:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX:

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE:

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

