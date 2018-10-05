Dead or Alive 6 Adds Fighters Bass, Tina and Mila - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Bass, Tina and Mila will be playable fighters in Dead or Alive 6.

View a trailer of the three fighters below:

Here is an overview of the fighters:

Bass

Country: USA

Age: 48

Blood Type: O

Height / Weight: 196cm / 157kg

Occupation: Former Oil Platform Employee

Favorite food or drink: Chicken Sauté

Hobby: Motorcycles, training with Tina

Fighting Style: Professional Wrestling – He overwhelms his opponents with his impressive raw power and versatile throwing techniques. A single blow of his can be enough to change the tide of any fight.

An immensely strong former professional wrestler. He always worries about his and his late wife’s only daughter Tina, as she keeps chasing various dreams, trying herself out as a model, an actress, and even a rock star, instead of keeping with the family legacy and focusing on becoming a world-class wrestler. Bass had moved to New York, bringing Rig with him, after the DOATEC plant they both worked on was destroyed, but what does he plan to do now?

Tina

Country: USA

Age: 24

Blood Type: O

Height / Weight: 174cm / 56kg

Occupation: Model, Actress, Rock Star

Favorite food or drink: Seafood dishes

Hobby: Fighting games, cycling

Fighting Style: Professional Wrestling – An all rounder, with a variety of powerful throws and strikes in her arsenal.

The only daughter of a legendary professional wrestler, Bass. Despite her father’s intentions to raise her as a champion wrestler, she used the ring as a stepping stone to pursue her own dreams in life, such as becoming a model, actress, and even a rock star. Now, her newest dream is to run for the post of the governor?! What else will she come up with this time?

Mila

Country: Spain

Age: 21

Blood Type: O

Height / Weight: 170cm / 52kg

Occupation: Part-time worker

Favorite food or drink: Seafood Paella

Hobby: Watching Wrestling

Fighting Style: Mixed Martial Arts – Mila is an aggressive MMA fighter who mixes quick, orthodox strikes with a strong follow-up ground game from her takedowns.

A young up-and-coming mixed martial arts champion who has scored spectacular victories all over the world. She is a devoted fan of Bass, her admiration towards him so intense that one of her biggest dreams is actually to meet him in the ring. She spends her days training at the gym in between shifts of her part time jobs to make that dream come true. Her true charm lies in that earnestness and the tomboyish personality of hers.

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019. It will also get released in arcades in Japan.

