Dynasty Warriors 9 October Update to add Online and Local Split-Screen - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced the October update for Dynasty Warriors 9 will add online and local split-screen two-player support.

Koei Tecmo announced it also plans to add more costumes, weapons and scenarios in future DLC.

Dynasty Warriors 9 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

