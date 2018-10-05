When it Comes to Consoles: Be a Fan, Not a Fanboy - Article

Consoles are a wonderful thing, enabling people to play video games with relative ease. Throughout the years, plenty of games have been released exclusively for consoles that have attracted hardcore fanbases across the internet. Which is great; it's genuinely amazing to watch people come together and discuss a similar passion. What is not so great, however, is that sometimes enjoyment of a product turns to devotion to a producer. Some people take that passion for having fun with a game and turn it into defending a console creator. In this current gaming climate, I fear that has given first party publishers far more leeway than they deserve. While being a fan of games is ultimately fine, and even the studios that produce them, we need to be careful to not overextend that into loyalty and fanboyism to corporations.

If it hasn’t been made abundantly clear by this past couple of generations alone, console manufacturers aren’t opposed to pushing incredibly anti-consumer policies if they think it can churn out more cash for them. From Nintendo’s attempts to monetize let’s plays, to Microsoft’s “stick with 360” response to the always online concerns when the Xbox One was announced, to Sony telling people to get two jobs if they couldn’t afford a PS3; each of the three main manufacturers has at least a few notorious incidents of blatantly shafting their customers in the pursuit of more money.

Some may argue, and perhaps reasonably so, that this is to be expected. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are all businesses, after all, and their jobs first and foremost are to turn a profit. Which is fine, their loyalty is ultimately to their shareholders. But that, in turn, brings up a question all of its own: If console manufacturers are loyal to their stakeholders before their customers, why should you be loyal to them? If the big three are more than willing to annoy, extort, and in some cases even outrage their consumer bases in an attempt to appease their stakeholders, why do they deserve undying loyalty from customers?





Simply put, I do not believe they do. People who go around endlessly extolling the values of Nintendo, Microsoft, or Sony are doing so for corporations that have no qualms about taking every opportunity possible to squeeze more cash out of them. This isn’t to say that manufacturers are never deserving of praise (I’ll be the first to applaud Nintendo and Microsoft for pursuing crossplay for certain games, for example). But to those who describe themselves as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo “fans,” I have to ask, why? Because they create or publish games that you enjoy? Is that really enough to overlook all of the anti-consumer practices that those companies have pushed in the past? Is Metroid Prime or A Link to the Past worth totally overlooking Nintendo refusing to offer any sort of refund on digital purchases, even for pre-orders pre-release? Is God of War or The Last of Us worth overlooking Sony blocking third party subscription services while claiming that they’re not good enough for PS players?

I would argue, no. While it’s more than acceptable to enjoy the games and the series that companies are responsible for, as a community, we should not let our appreciation for a corporation’s successes cause us to become numb to their failings. Ultimately, first party publishers are not your friends. They are more than willing to give you a bad deal or pursue questionable businesses tactics if it gets them more profit.





So what does this ultimately mean? I think it means that we should avoid becoming tied down to any one console/system of consoles. If it has the games or the value that you want, then by all means, I'd encourage you to purchase it. However, don’t feel compelled to buy a company’s console simply because they’ve made titles in the past that you enjoyed. Simultaneously, don’t feel compelled to defend a company just because you own its product. It's perfectly reasonable to enjoy what a publisher or developer does right while simultaneously critiquing what they do wrong. The gaming community has finally begun to do more of the latter by calling companies like EA and Activision out for their less than respectable tactics; perhaps it’s time we applied some of the same pressure to console manufacturers for how they sometimes treat consumers.

Ultimately, of course it's fine to enjoy and love the games that first party publishers give us, but we should not be willing to overlook their flaws and mindlessly defend them. In other words, it’s fine to be a fan, but not a fanboy. After all, if the producers have been less than loyal to you, the customer, why should you be devoted to them?





