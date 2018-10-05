[Updated] Telltale Games Lays Off More Staff - News

Update:

Noel has since clairified that it's only her team that has been let go, and that others are still active.

I think there was some misunderstanding about my earlier message... There are still good people at the company. MY team is done. — Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018

Original:

Just two weeks ago it was revealed that Telltale Games had laid off the majority of its staff, with only 25 employees remaining. It appears the rest of the staff hasn't remained with the company long, as they have been laid off.

The Narrative Designer at the studio Rachel Noel announced on Twitter the rest of the skeleton crew has been let go.

Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too. — Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018

