[Updated] Telltale Games Lays Off More Staff

Update:
Noel has since clairified that it's only her team that has been let go, and that others are still active.
I think there was some misunderstanding about my earlier message... There are still good people at the company. MY team is done.— Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018
Original:
Just two weeks ago it was revealed that Telltale Games had laid off the majority of its staff, with only 25 employees remaining. It appears the rest of the staff hasn't remained with the company long, as they have been laid off.
The Narrative Designer at the studio Rachel Noel announced on Twitter the rest of the skeleton crew has been let go.
Heeeeyyyy remember how there was going to be a skeleton crew staying on for a while and I was part of it? Nah, jk, we all just got laid off, too.— Retchel Necronoelicon (@anameformyself) October 4, 2018
I'm not really sure what they expected to do? Keep on coming in and being the narrative designer for a closed studio? See they're trying to get the absolutely most money out of the TT games too, seen the Batman series 2 just dropped on the Switch out of nowhere for €45 this week, can imagine that game will get tons of patches / support if required...
Yeah I do not really understand the complaint either. Obviously Telltale was going to fire everyone eventually ...
I got Batman: The Telltale Series Ep 1 on PS4, which relesed in 2016, via PS+ this past summer, and based on what I experienced, I don't think any patches were forthcoming, regardless of the financial health of Telltale. Lol. Aside from its generally poor performance, it's one of only a small handful of games that don't support PS4 Pro boost mode. I liked it in spite of it's gross laziness, but It was in dire need of support it never received.
you say lazy Coktoe, keep in mind you're talking about a game where one of the "artists" working on it copy pasted an actual picture of a dead man into one of the scenes near a safe which had to be patched out of the game after launch. Google "telltale batman dead picture" if interested, it's pretty messed up for the family of the dead ambassador.
! I remember hearing about that, but had entirely forgotten about it. I'll try to give it a look tomorrow.
Huh, curious to see if a major company buys the company. They made compelling products, they had success, they just went a bad direction.
What's there to buy though? They don't actually own any of the IPs they make games for and they don't even have any staff that you'd get by buying them anymore either.
Survival of the fittest. Someone wins and someone else fails. That is the nature of Capitalism. Just like nature itself.
No, it was just bad management. They have relatively little competition in this genre, but they released too much in a short period.
