Shovel Knight Characters Added to Brawlhalla

Ubisoft announced characters from Shovel Knight have been added to the free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla. This is the first crossover event for Brawlhalla.

"We've had an amazing time working with the team at Blue Mammoth Games and Ubisoft to bring Shovel Knight to Brawlhalla," said a Yacht Club Games representative. "It's so cool seeing so many knights from the Shovel Knight series battle it out in Brawlhalla's style, and we hope fans enjoy playing as their favorite knight!"

The Brawlhalla & Shovel Knight crossover is now live!

Learn more about the skins making their way to the battlefield here >> https://t.co/ZCAhIIJCZU || pic.twitter.com/YdEKjLrFal — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) October 3, 2018

Here is an overview of the crossover event:

Shovel Knight and four of his deadliest foes have joined free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla starting today, kicking off Brawlhalla's first-ever crossover event. The knights appear as epic crossover skins for five of the Legends already mixing it up in Valhalla, and feature new lock-in animations, new sounds, and custom visual effects for signature attacks. Plague Knight, for example, replaces Caspian's bombs with his potions.

The new additions include Shovel Knight, who appears as a crossover skin for Gnash; Plague Knight, who stands in for Caspian; King Knight, a skin for Sir Roland; Black Knight, for Orion; and Specter Knight, for Nix. A new, Shovel Knight-themed map joins the mix as well, available in Free for All, 1v1, and 2v2 matches.

