Descent Reboot Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Descendent Studios announced the six-degrees-of-freedom space shooter, Descent, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was previously announced for Windows PC, Mac and Linux.

View the first trailer of the game below:

View the gameplay teaser below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Descent is reborn! Blast into classic six-degrees-of-freedom action-reimagined for a new generation using Unreal Engine 4!

Earth starves- resources dwindle, governments fall, and the last shreds of human civilization now belong to ruthless megacorporations. Mankind’s survival depends on water and minerals from deep space. Brave pilots fight deep within asteroids- their triumphs and tragedies broadcast back to Earth as entertainment… and a way to distract the teeming masses from the grumbling of their empty bellies.

Fly your way in 20 different ships with distinct roles and play styles. Customize them with noses, wings, skins, paint jobs, and a forest of tech tree upgrades. Deep dive into Descent‘s immersive single-player campaign or prove yourself in a variety of pulse-pounding multiplayer modes.

Prepare for Descent.

Key Features:

The Legendary Series Returns – Descent returns! Journey back into the mines with the rebooted 90s classic, fully reimagined in the Unreal 4 engine for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

– Descent returns! Journey back into the mines with the rebooted 90s classic, fully reimagined in the Unreal 4 engine for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. True Freedom – Experience 6-degrees-of-freedom as you explore twisting mazes and cavernous maps. Move, hide, and attack in every direction.

– Experience 6-degrees-of-freedom as you explore twisting mazes and cavernous maps. Move, hide, and attack in every direction. Customizable Class-Based Combat – Pick your class, customize your ship, dominate the match. Choose from over 4 classes, 20 ships, and kit them out with nose, wing, skin, and other upgrades.

– Pick your class, customize your ship, dominate the match. Choose from over 4 classes, 20 ships, and kit them out with nose, wing, skin, and other upgrades. Hand-Crafted Campaign – Deep dive through an immersive single-player campaign featuring over 15 missions of puzzles, side-quests, special rewards and epic boss battles.

– Deep dive through an immersive single-player campaign featuring over 15 missions of puzzles, side-quests, special rewards and epic boss battles. Built for Multiplayer – Prove yourself in our cutting edge multiplayer experience that features 4 pulse pounding modes from free-for-all to co-op.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles