The Room Launches October 18 on Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developers Fireproof Studios and Team17 Digital announced The Room will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 18 for $9.99 / £6.99 / €8.99.







The Room is currently available for Windows PC and iOS.

