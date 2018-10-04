Rumor: Developers Preparing for PSN Name Changes - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Three people from three different game studios have told Kotaku that they are preparing for PlayStation Network name changes to be added to the service. The developers in recent months have been "fixing bugs, tweaking settings, and ensuring that their games are compatible with Sony’s plans."

A fourth person shared a photo from internal Sony documentation, that shows a PSN profile that has the option of "edit username."

There is no word yet on when the feature will be implemented.

Xbox Live users are able to change their name. The first name change is free, however, after that it costs $8 for each change.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles