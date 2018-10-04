Chasm Lands on the Switch on October 11 - News

Developer Bit Kid announced the procedurally-generated adventure platformer, Chasm, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 11.





Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Chasm, an action-adventure game in which you play a new recruit undertaking your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to prove your worth as a knight, you track strange rumors that a mine vital to the Kingdom has been shut down. But what you discover in the mining town is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have begun to disappear, kidnapped by supernatural creatures emerging from the depths.

Honor-bound to solve the mystery and restore peace to the Kingdom, you embark upon an epic adventure, with deadly battles against cunning monsters, exploration of ancient catacombs and castles, and powerful new equipment hidden at every turn. Though the overall story is the same for all players, your hero’s journey will be unique: each of the rooms has been hand-designed, and behind the scenes Chasm stitches these rooms together into a one-of-a-kind world map that will be your own.

Key Features:

Explore six massive procedurally-assembled areas from hand-crafted rooms.

Enjoy challenging retro gameplay and authentic pixel art (384×216 native resolution).

Battle massive bosses and discover new abilities to reach previously inaccessible areas.

Customize your character by equipping armor, weapons, and spells.

