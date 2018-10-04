Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Collector's Edition Announced for Europe - News

Bandai Namco has announced a collector's edition for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown in Europe.

The collector's edition includes the following:

A copy of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Season Pass: including three aircraft, three additional missions and a music player mode

Exclusive diecast metal figurine of the Arsenal Bird (40cm, 500g)

A4 Art book – 150 pages Aces at WAR: A History 2019 (including exclusive illustrations, interviews, and four short novels written by writer-director Sunao Katabuchi)

3cm metal pin

Two embroidered patches of Erusea and Usea crests

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

