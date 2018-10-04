Monolith Soft Hiring For New RPG Project - News

Monolith Soft 1st Production development department is currently hiring staff to develop a new RPG Project. This department is best known for developing Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The developer is looking to hire programmers, planners, technical artists, designers, management, and support staff to work on the RPG.

Thanks Gematsu.

