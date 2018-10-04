SoulCalibur VI Trailer Introduces Inferno - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for SoulCalibur VI that introduces Inferno.

View it below:

Here is an overview of Inferno:

Inferno is the embodiment of Soul Edge’s will, an evil amalgamation of all the warriors’ souls it has claimed. Its motives for being are unknown. Some say it simply follows a desire to fight, maim, and gather souls. The eerie fire that surrounds Inferno is the result of the many souls the sword has reaped being burned to sustain it.

Harvested from the souls it has collected, Inferno possesses a deep knowledge of all fighting techniques – allowing it to use any weapon style with a phenomenal degree of skill.

Though its power defies standard means of measurement – it easily transcends that of any of its previous vessels. Although Inferno’s look changes with every incarnation, rest assured that it is stronger and more brutal than ever!

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

