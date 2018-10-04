Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Delayed to December 4 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier have delayed Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom from November 6 to December 4. It will release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"It turned out that the physical goods manufacturing takes longer than initially planned and we could only choose between rushing out in time or complete the Day-One edition properly with keeping our promises of its content," said FDG Entertainment.





"There was no question: we’re now reaching a five-year production cycle of Monster Boy and it didn’t make sense to us to have an incomplete physical release so we decided to give the manufacturing process more time so the physical release can shine as the game itself. So much polishing, so much work – we don’t want to see a half-baked physical release."

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will also launch for Windows PC in Q1 2019.

