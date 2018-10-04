The Occupation Delayed to February 5, 2019 - News

Developer White Paper Games has delayed the release of the first-person, fixed-timed, investigative thriller, The Occupation, from October 9 to February 5, 2019. It will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

We’ve decided to make the extremely tough decision & move the release date of The Occupation to 5th Feb 2019.

We know that right now the game is so close to being complete and ready to play, but we also know that there are some tweaks and improvements that we need to make in order for it to be something that we’re proud to release and an experience that we’re happy to hand over to you all.

We’ve spent the past 4 years living in the world of The Occupation so we see the short delay as a small sacrifice to make sure we create something that values your time.

We have a lot of cool announcements coming and the best place to stay in touch with us is on our mailing list here: https://tinyurl.com/yb859vvs

Thank you for all the incredible support so far - we just have one more push to make before we’re able to share it with you all!

- The WPG team

