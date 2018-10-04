Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San Launches October 30 for Switch, Steam - News

Publisher Nicalis announced the retro platformer, Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San, will launch for the Nintendo Switch the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on October 30.





Here is an overview of the game:

A blast from the portable gaming past!

In a world where humans and octopi are at war, Mr Tako is a persistently helpful little octopus who rescues a woman from drowning one stormy night. A fairy sees this act of bravery and grants him the ability to survive on land, where he can turn enemies into platforms by spitting ink at them. As he travels across the surface world, Mr Tako defies his family and his people to try to resolve conflicts between humans and octopi.

Mr Tako will solve puzzles, explore mysterious dungeons and fight tenacious bosses on his mission to end the war between the undersea octopus kingdom and the terrestrial human world. Will you help this brave octopus to spread his message of tolerance and teach both species to coexist in peace and unity?

Key Features:

Designed as a tribute to the original Game Boy—looks, sounds and plays like a long-lost cartridge for that beloved handheld game system.

Six worlds to explore.

50 different hats that Mr Tako can acquire and wear to gain special abilities.

Extensive character dialogue with many unique and memorable NPCs.

Side quests, puzzles, mini-games and 16 different dungeons to explore.

Multiple player-selectable palettes to change the game’s color scheme.

