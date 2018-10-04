Rumor: Nintendo to Release New Switch Model in Second Half of 2019 - News

Nintendo is working on a new Nintendo Switch model that will launch in the second half of 2019, according to a report on The Wall Street Journal, citing "suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the plan."





Nintendo is still working out what new hardware and software features to add to the new model. One possibility is an improved LCD screen. The current model uses a lower-end LCD that is missing some technology newer smartphones use. It is unlikely Nintendo will use the new OLED screens that Apple uses in the iPhone X, according to the report.

