Rumor: Nintendo to Release New Switch Model in Second Half of 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 713 Views
Nintendo is working on a new Nintendo Switch model that will launch in the second half of 2019, according to a report on The Wall Street Journal, citing "suppliers and others with direct knowledge of the plan."
Nintendo is still working out what new hardware and software features to add to the new model. One possibility is an improved LCD screen. The current model uses a lower-end LCD that is missing some technology newer smartphones use. It is unlikely Nintendo will use the new OLED screens that Apple uses in the iPhone X, according to the report.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Can't say I'm surprised! I wonder if it'll be a portable only Switch or a Switch Pro...
It was clear that a better switch hardware will appear in 2019. The official announcement comes in June 2019 on the E3 / directly from Japan. Release: In summer or end of 2019.
I just bought mine 2 days ago! ...but i was fully aware this was going to happen, tho does it feel its a bit too soon for a new model? Anyways, im thinking the new model wont be drastic as im sure Nintendo will make sure the current joycons can still be used. Lets also hope all future games can still work on the current model.
I think this was pretty expected. Probably will be the better display mentioned, possibly filling to the corners of the system so the display is a bit bigger, maybe throw in 128GB storage, sell for $300 so they can drop the OG to $250
Switch Light.
....and here we go
Well they have done this with past consoles, so why not?
