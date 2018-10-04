Legendary Pokémon Reshiram and Zekrom Coming to Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced the Legendary Pokémon Reshiram and Zekrom are coming to Pokémon: Ultra Sun and Pokémon: Ultra Moon. You can go to participating Target stores from October 19 to 28 to get your special code.

View a video on the Pokemon below:

Here are the steps on how to get the Pokémon:

Open your Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, or Pokémon Ultra Moongame. Select Mystery Gift on the main menu. Select Receive Gift. Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, then Yes again to connect to the internet. Enter your code. Watch as the Legendary Pokémon arrives in your game! Speak to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center to receive your Legendary Pokémon. Be sure to save your game.

