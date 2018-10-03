Live Action Mega Man Film Announced - News

Capcom has announced a live action Hollywood film based on the Mega Man IP is in the works.

The film will be titled MEGA MAN and will be written and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and distributed by 20th Century Fox.





"Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Mangames, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for," reads the press release.

A release date for the film was not announced.

