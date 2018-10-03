The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth PSV Retail Edition Teased - News

Nicalis has teased on Twitter that it will release a retail version of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth for the PlayStation Vita.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, 3DS, Windows PC, and iOS. A retail version has been released on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

