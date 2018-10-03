Idea Factory International Press Event Set for November 8 - News

Idea Factory International announced it will host its fifth annual press event on November 8 in San Francisco. The event will features new game announcements.





Two years ago Dark Rose Valkyrie, Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, and Mary Skelter: Nightmares, and a Windows PC port of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force were all announced for localization in the west.

