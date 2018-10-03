SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Gets Alpha Mission & Vanguard Trailer - News

NIS America and SNK have released a new trailer for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection that features Alpha Mission and Vanguard.

Here is an overview of the games:

Protect the Planet From Invaders!

Defend the planet in either Console or Arcade mode in Alpha Mission! After destroying their own homes through war, a galactic alliance known as the Seven Stars seeks a new place to call their own: Earth! Fight off waves of opponents in both land and aerial combat, strengthening your arsenal along the way through power ups.

Defeat the Ruler of All Zones, Gond!

Navigate through caves and blast through foes in the multi-directional shooter, Vanguard! Replenish your constantly depleting fuel line by destroying enemies and reach the end to face the Great King Gond. Emerge victorious, and the game loops to have you battle again with greater difficulty.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 13 in North America and November 16 in Europe.

