Shenmue I & II Sells an Estimated 107,971 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 488 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The action adventure RPG collection from SEGA - Shenmue I & II - sold 107,971 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 25.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 87,676 units sold (81%), compared to 20,295 units sold on the Xbox One (19%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 49,377 units sold (46%), compared to 39,117 units sold in the US (36%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 10,162 units in the UK, 6,950 units in Germany, and 9,409 units in France.

Shenmue I & II released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles