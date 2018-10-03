The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Arc System Works and developer White Owls have released the launch trailer for The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The sudden disappearance of a dear friend spurs J.J. to go look for her friend on the curious Island of Memories.

You can’t die on this nightmare island, even if you’re seriously injured. No matter how many times J.J.’s brought back from the grips of death, she drags her mangled body deeper into the woods.

She risks the suffering of having h er arms and legs torn off, her neck broken, immolation, all in order to find her friend.

J.J. sacrifices her own body and life on this journey so she can discover the answers to her questions: Why did my friend leave? What is this uncomfortable feeling?

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on October 11 for $29.99 / 2,990 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles